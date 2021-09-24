These Are The Ten Top Binance Smart Chain Cryptocurrencies

Binance Smart Chain or BSC is an alternative to Ethereum and other leading DeFi platforms. BSC gained popularity after Ethereum failed to prove viable to those who couldn't afford the fees. Binance, a leading cryptocurrency trading exchange, announced BSC in September 2020. BSC is similar to Ethereum, but both aren’t the same. Ethereum uses proof-of-work consensus, while BSC uses delegated proof of stake, allowing it to process more transactions per second and at a lower cost. Let’s take a look at the ten top Binance Smart Chain cryptocurrencies.

We have used the market cap (as of Sept. 24, from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten top Binance Smart Chain cryptocurrencies. Following are the ten top Binance Smart Chain cryptocurrencies:

Chainlink (LINK; $9,951 million)

Founded in 2017, it allows blockchains to securely interact with external data feeds, events and payment methods. LINK is down more than 19% in the past seven days and is currently trading over $22.80. It has an all-time high of $52.88 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1263 (September 2017).

Uniswap (UNI; $11,589 million)

Launched in November 2018, it is a decentralized trading protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. The objective of this crypto is to keep token trading automated and open to anyone holding tokens. UNI is down more than 20% in the past seven days and is currently trading over $19.70. It has an all-time high of $44.97 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.419 (September 2020).

Binance USD (BUSD; $13,469 million)

Launched in September 2019, it is a 1:1 USD-backed stable coin. Like other stable coins, BUSD also aims to combine the stability of the dollar with blockchain technology. BUSD is up almost 1% in the past seven days and is currently trading at $1. It has an all-time high of $6.29 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8861 (March 2020).

Avalanche (AVAX; $15,382 million)

Launched on mainnet in September 2020, it is the fastest smart contract platform in terms of time-to-finality. Its native token AVAX helps to pay fees, secure the platform through staking, as well as offer a basic unit of account between multiple subnets created on Avalanche. AVAX is up more than 9% in the past seven days and is currently trading over $73.9. It has an all-time high of $79.52 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (December 2020).

Dogecoin (DOGE; $26,575 million)

Forked from Litecoin in December 2013, it is used to tip quality content creators, as well as those who share quality content on Reddit and Twitter. One can get tipped in Dogecoin by participating in a community that uses this cryptocurrency, or from a Dogecoin faucet. DOGE is down more than 14% in the past seven days and is currently trading over $ 0.208. It has an all-time high of $0.7376 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00008547 (May 2015).

Polkadot (DOT; $28,554 million)

Founded in 2016, it is an open-source sharding multichain protocol that supports the cross-chain transfer of not just tokens, but of data and asset types as well. Its native token provides network governance and operations, as well as develops parallel chains by bonding. DOT is down more than 9% in the past seven days and is currently trading over $30.40. It has an all-time high of $49.69 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $2.69 (August 2020).

USD Coin (USDC; $30,317 million)

Launched in September 2018, it is a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the USD at a 1:1 ratio. USDC aims to develop an ecosystem where it is accepted by many exchanges, dApps, wallets and service providers. USDC is up almost 1% in the past seven days and is currently trading at $1. It has an all-time high of $1.11 (October 2018) and an all-time low of $0.9292 (March 2020).

Binance Coin (BNB; $57,256 million)

Launched in July 2017, Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange on the basis of the trading volume. Binance Coin plays an important part in the successful functioning of Binance sub-projects. BNB is down more than 15% in the past seven days and is currently trading over $346. It has an all-time high of $690.93 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.09611 (August 2017).

Tether (USDT; $68,639 million)

Launched in July 2014, it is a stablecoin that mirrors the value of the USD. USDT aims to merge the unrestricted nature of cryptocurrencies with the USD’s stable value. USDT is up almost 1% in the past seven days and is currently trading at $1. It has an all-time high of $1.21 (May 2017) and an all-time low of $0.0001018 (Jan. 2021).

Cardano (ADA; $69,457 million)

Founded in 2017, it is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform whose goal is to assist “changemakers, innovators and visionaries” to bring about positive global change. Its native token ADA allows owners to participate in the network’s operations. ADA is down more than 6% in the past seven days and is currently trading over $2.20. It has an all-time high of $3.10 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01735 (October 2017).