AMC Stock Pops on Crypto-for-Tickets News. What Are Investors Saying Now?

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) stock is heading higher on Thursday as investors react to plans for the company to accept various cryptocurrencies.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Entertainment, shared a Twitter post in which he discussed the company’s plans. He also asked users if they wanted the company to include Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) in this effort. The majority of responders were in favor of it.

So what’s this mean for AMC? We could see the company adopt cryptos, including Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ), Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ), Litecoin (CCC: LTC-USD ), Bitcoin Cash (CCC: BCH-USD ), as well as Dogecoin, by the end of the year.

Let’s take a peek at how holders of AMC stock are reacting to the crypto news today.

I Believe @AMCTheatres Is Going To Start A Trend Of New Businesses Finally Accepting Crypto As Payment. As Long As They #AcceptDOGE I’m Happy. — ÐogecoinRise 🚀🌕 (@DogecoinRise) September 23, 2021

So how’s AMC stock trading on today’s news? Not bad with some 20 million shares changing hands as of this writing. It’s still a far cry from the company’s daily average trading volume of 89.3 million shares but it’s nothing to dismiss.

AMC stock was up 2% as of Thursday morning and is up 1,949% since the start of the year.

