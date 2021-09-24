Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

They launch an electric scooter that plays music and avoids obstacles

"The World's Smartest Scooter" is made mostly of a material known as long carbon fiber.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you like skateboards? The Unagui company presented its new electric scooter called Model Eleven, which has a design that some have classified as "incredible" and also plays music and avoids potholes.

Unagui Scooters vía Twitter

"The smartest scooter in the world" is made mostly of a material known as long carbon fiber, which makes it lighter, with a total weight of 14.5 kilograms.

The skateboard has alarm systems with motion detector, camera-based driver assistance, interchangeable batteries. Also, know the difference between people, stop signs, cars, and inanimate objects.

The two-wheeler is also capable of playing music via Bluetooth, and can be connected to the Google Maps navigation system.

Model Eleven has two motors with a maximum power of 500 watts, the scooter reaches a speed of 30 km per hour and its interchangeable batteries offer a range of up to 24 km on just one charge.

How much?

Model Eleven has a cost of $ 2,479,135 Mexican pesos according to the official Unagi website.  

More About Technology

Innovation

Top 5 Intellectual-Property Challenges Businesses Face

Tarun Kumar Bansal
Startups

Bill Gates invests $ 50 million in agricultural robots

Entrepreneur en Español
Finance

China Bans Cryptocurrency Trading, Bitcoin and Ethereum Dive

Cristian Bustos

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation

Top 5 Intellectual-Property Challenges Businesses Face

Tarun Kumar Bansal
Startups

Bill Gates invests $ 50 million in agricultural robots

Entrepreneur en Español
News and Trends

Elon Musk and Grimes Officially Split 'On Great Terms'

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More