They launch an electric scooter that plays music and avoids obstacles

Do you like skateboards? The Unagui company presented its new electric scooter called Model Eleven, which has a design that some have classified as "incredible" and also plays music and avoids potholes.

Unagui Scooters vía Twitter

"The smartest scooter in the world" is made mostly of a material known as long carbon fiber, which makes it lighter, with a total weight of 14.5 kilograms.

The skateboard has alarm systems with motion detector, camera-based driver assistance, interchangeable batteries. Also, know the difference between people, stop signs, cars, and inanimate objects.

Ready to have your mind blown? We just unveiled the most revolutionary product to hit micro-mobility since its inception: Model Eleven. Breaking the boundaries of urban transportation, Model Eleven is the smartest scooter on earth Pre-order yours: https://t.co/foyS8YV6pZ pic.twitter.com/57l8vkD6vI - Unagi Scooters (@unagiscooters) September 23, 2021

The two-wheeler is also capable of playing music via Bluetooth, and can be connected to the Google Maps navigation system.

Model Eleven has two motors with a maximum power of 500 watts, the scooter reaches a speed of 30 km per hour and its interchangeable batteries offer a range of up to 24 km on just one charge.

How much?

Model Eleven has a cost of $ 2,479,135 Mexican pesos according to the official Unagi website.