Tim Cook scolded Apple employees for leaking confidential information. Ironically, the letter was leaked to the media.

Through an internal email, Apple CEO Tim Cook scolded employees for leaking confidential information about the company and its products. However, they responded in the most ironic way possible: leaking the content of the document to the media.

In the email sent to Apple workers , released by the site The Verge , Cook notes that the company is doing everything possible to identify those responsible and stop the leaks of secrets that often ruin large launches of the company. firm.

Tim Cook begins by celebrating the launch of the new product line and the company's efforts around climate change, racial fairness and privacy. Then the Apple CEO went straight to the reprimand:

“I am writing to you today because I have heard from many of you who were incredibly frustrated to see that the content of the meeting was leaked to journalists (…) This comes after a product launch, in which most of the details of our Ads were also leaked to the company , ”Cook said .

“I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will remain within Apple, ” the letter continues.

“I want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate the disclosure of confidential information , be it the intellectual property of the product or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that leakers make up a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here, " added Apple's CEO.

Last Friday, during an internal company-wide meeting, Cook announced that Apple would request frequent testing for unvaccinated employees. He also said he was "eager to move on" after a ruling was entered in the antitrust case between Epic Games and Apple. Shortly after the meeting, both pieces of news were also leaked to The Verge site.