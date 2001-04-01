New chamber created to help entrepreneurs

April 1, 2001 1 min read

Entrepreneurs in the Palmetto State have formed the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce to act as an advocate before legislative bodies.

In addition to keeping tabs on its constituency's concerns, the new 200-member chamber will propose and promote legislation that benefits small businesses, such as solving the labor shortage, promoting tax credits for worker training, offering a one-stop permitting process and promoting tax cuts for sole proprietors, LLCs, LLPs and S-corporations.

Membership is $135 per year, and board meetings are held monthly. For details, contact Frank Knapp at (803) 765-2210.