Shell (RDS.A) to Invest $565M in Brazil's Clean Energy by 2025

Royal Dutch Shell plc’s ( RDS.A ) Brazilian affiliate Shell Energy intends to invest $565 million in renewable energy projects in the nation through 2025, most of which will be solar energy. The decision was announced during the local debut of Shell Energy earlier this week, the company's decarbonization, environmental goods and renewable energy business.

Shell aims to fortify its solar energy footprint in the South American country from 2 Gigawatt (GW) to 5 GW by the end of 2021. Currently, the oil and gas supermajor has six solar projects with a total capacity of more than 2 GW including a collaboration with the local steelmaker Gerdau SA to construct a 190-MW direct current solar project in the state of Minas Gerais. The firm also intends to build the Marlim Azul natural gas-fired thermal plant, which it hopes will come online by 2022.

Shell Energy Brazil will generate and sell sustainable electricity from solar and wind power plants as well as produce low-carbon energy from thermal-based gas. It will also provide environmental goods, such as Renewable Energy Certificates and carbon offsets.

The Brazilian division contributes to Shell's ambition of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 as well as providing greener energy alternatives that assist other companies and governments in attaining the Paris Agreement objectives. Shell invests billions of dollars each year in clean, low-carbon energy generation across the world.

Shell Energy Brazil in addition to power contracts, offers simple and inexpensive packages of electricity and gas, LNG and environmental offsets for carbon emissions that cannot be avoided. The division's goal is to become the chosen partner for businesses of all sizes, especially the ones that are unfamiliar with the free energy market but want to save costs and minimize the environmental imprint.

Shell belongs to a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. It is involved in all the phases of the petroleum industry, right from exploration to final processing and delivery. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings results on Oct 28, 2021. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.39 per share for the to-be-reported quarter.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 2.2% against the industry’s 5% decline.



Shell currently carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked players in the energy space include Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL and Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Natural’s 2021 earnings has been raised 14.7% while the same for Whiting Petroleum and Continental has moved 52.8% and 52.7% north, respectively.

