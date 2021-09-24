ONEOK (OKE) Sets Target to Trim Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions

ONEOK, Inc. OKE announces its plans to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% from the 2019 levels of 7.2 million metric tons (MMT). The target will be to curb emission by 2.2 MMT within 2030. Along with setting sustainability targets, the company is exploring opportunities to expand its role in a lower-carbon economy.



To meet the target, it will undertake efforts like electrification of certain natural gas compression assets and methane reductions along with identifying opportunities to collaborate with other utilities and power generators to achieve its aim. In fact, since 2014, the company has internal environmental metric to promote the reduction of emissions.

- Zacks

Transition in the Industry

One of the biggest challenges today is climate change due to increasing emission of GHG. With increasing awareness of trimming toxic emissions globally, companies are adopting clean energy sources to provide environmentally-friendly energy to its end users. Even the current US regime had announced plans to reach the net-zero emissions economy by 2050.



The quest of the utilities to cut down on emission will assist in lowering the release of harmful GHG. UGI Corp. UGI disposed of its 5.97% ownership interest in the Conemaugh coal-fired generating station in fiscal 2020 to slash the total Scope I direct emissions by more than 30%. Also, in May 2021, it announced plans to curb Scope I GHG emissions by 55% within 2025. Another utility MDU Resources MDU retired Lewis & Clark coal facilities in March and will retire Hesket I & II coal-fired stations in early 2022.



Atmos Energy ATO aims at reducing methane emissions by 10-15% in the next five years from the current levels. The company also looks to lower methane emissions by 50% within 2035 from the 2017 levels.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 15.6% in the past six months against the industry’s fall of 1.6%.

Six Months Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Free Stock Analysis Report



UGI Corporation (UGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research