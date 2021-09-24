Humana (HUM), Kelsey-Seybold Clinic Tie Up for Better Healthcare

Humana Inc. HUM formed an alliance with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic to enhance access to Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plans for eligible members in Houston.



The deal is expected to be effective Jan 1, 2022. Humana Medicare Advantage HMO members from Houston will be able to avail of medical care at more than 26 Kelsey-Seybold Clinic points and access more than 500 providers in 55 medical specialties in the Houston-Galveston area.



Patients will leverage Kelsey-Seybold’s quality medical care, which is expected to lead to better health outcomes. Other facilities include advanced technologies, such as digital medical record keeping, which eradicates duplicate medical testing.

Reason Behind the Move

This move solidifies the health insurer’s commitment to providing value-based care, which ensures personal time for patients with healthcare professionals and access to proactive health screenings. Patients with chronic diseases will benefit from improved care.



Humana will gain from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s reputation in the Greater Houston region and its history of serving the local community. This move will help the health insurer penetrate further in Houston.



This is not the first time that the health insurer took steps to ensure patient safety.



Earlier this month, the company forged a partnership with Curant Health for enhancing the health experiences of Humana members who are suffering Chronic Heart Failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.



In July, Humana entered into a multi-year tie-up with Montefiore, one of New York’s premier academic health systems, to provide its Medicare Advantage members with access to the health system’s in-network medical care. The leading health insurer formed this relationship to widen the availability of top-notch healthcare facilities among its current and future members.



The leading health insurer’s Medicare business has been performing strongly for the past many years. This is evident from 54% Medicare membership growth from 2013 to 2020 sans 2019 when it slid 1%.



For the full year, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting an 11-12% rise from the year-ago reported figure. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to revenue growth.

Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) healthcare provider have gained 0.8% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 33.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other companies in the same space, such as The Joint Corp. JYNT, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH have also surged 510.8%, 75.1% and 36.8% in the same time frame.

