Easing the way for inventors

April 1, 2001 1 min read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has adopted new rules that make it easier and cheaper for entre-preneurs and inventors to apply for patent protection.

The changes include simplifying the requirement for establishing small-entity status. This lets companies submit applications with lengthy computer programs or biotechnology sequence data via CD-ROM or other electronic formats. Accommodating the short economic life of technology patents, the new rules also expedite the application process for designs.

For detailed information on all the changes, visit the PTO Web site or call (703) 308-5107.