Patenting

Easing the way for inventors
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has adopted new rules that make it easier and cheaper for entre-preneurs and inventors to apply for patent protection.

The changes include simplifying the requirement for establishing small-entity status. This lets companies submit applications with lengthy computer programs or biotechnology sequence data via CD-ROM or other electronic formats. Accommodating the short economic life of technology patents, the new rules also expedite the application process for designs.

For detailed information on all the changes, visit the PTO Web site or call (703) 308-5107.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market