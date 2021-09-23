ChargePoint Stock Deserves to Double from Here

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Even with the electric vehicle revolution in full swing, not everyone sees the bull thesis for ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT ). Indeed, CHPT stock was cut in half from the the beginning of 2021 to mid-September, so clearly investor sentiment is at a low point.

This could present an opportunity for folks with a tolerance for volatility. After all, the essence of contrarian investing is to get excited when others are fearful.

Could the pessimism surrounding CHPT stock be misplaced? The answer is probably yes, since the U.S. government is leaning toward policies that should benefit ChargePoint.

That, along with the company’s impressive revenue growth, indicate the share price is lower than it ought to be. Over the long run, this situation should correct itself, leading to excellent returns for patient shareholders.

A Closer Look at CHPT Stock

There’s something about the $20 price point — it’s like a magnet for CHPT stock in 2021.

Without a doubt, this must be frustrating for the long-term stockholders. As you may recall, ChargePoint shares propelled as high as $44.50 in January of this year.

The sentiment was riding high, but it wasn’t the best time to take a long position. CHPT stock slipped to $20 in March.

Believe it or not, the stock rose and fell back to that same $20 level in April, and then again in May, and once more in August. As of Sept. 23, it was back to $20 and change yet again.

At least we can say there’s strong support at that level.

The sellers can’t expect to fend the buyers off forever. $30 and eventually $40 are reasonable price targets — CHPT has been there before, and the bulls can anticipate a revisit of these price levels.

ChargePoint Can Electrify the Nation

One great thing about investing in ChargePoint is that it allows you to be brand-agnostic.

To put it another way, you can hold the stock and be part of the vehicle electrification movement without betting on any specific automaker.

Yet you’d still have to believe in the future of electric vehicles. It’s a reasonable sector to invest in — at least, Bank of America analyst Martyn Briggs seems to think so.

As you may be aware, President Joe Biden’s administration aims to have 50% of vehicles produced in the U.S. be electric by 2030.

To achieve this ambitious goal, according to Briggs, “you’re going to need to see a lot of up– of supply-chain shifts. Obviously a lot of manufacturing capacity, huge amounts of battery manufacturing in particular to achieve that that we can come to.”

It’s not difficult to connect the dots and see how an electric vehicle charger maker like ChargePoint would benefit from this.

Briggs makes no bones about it: “Net-zero targets are real, and they’re not going away.” And if the government is going to enforce a transition to zero-carbon, zero-emission mobility, Briggs considers vehicle electrification “an obvious low-hanging fruit.”

More Ports, More Revenues for CHPT Stock

Speaking of low-hanging fruit, the CHPT stock bulls can simply point to ChargePoint’s outstanding second-quarter 2021 fiscal data. In a time when the government hopes to advance vehicle electrification, ChargePoint is making strides on the financial front.

For the second fiscal quarter, ChargePoint grew its revenue by 61% year-over-year. Plus, for the full year, the company raised its revenue guidance by 15% to a range of $225 million to $235 million.

Moreover, ChargePoint’s network of charging stations is expanding quickly. The company’s count of activated ports exceeded 118,000 as of July 31. And by the by, this is a global phenomenon — ChargePoint counted more than 5,400 of its charging ports in Europe.

It looks like the Biden administration is going to push hard for vehicle electrification. This should provide a long-term tailwind for ChargePoint. Is this a guarantee that CHPT stock will rally in the short term? Definitely not, as near-term price fluctuations are bound to happen.

But as Briggs said, the net-zero targets are real. They’re not going away, so investors must adjust their strategies accordingly. Given the company’s impressive fiscal data, an informed investor’s strategy could certainly include a position in ChargePoint.

