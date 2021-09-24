Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) closed at $20.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VSH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VSH is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 168%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $834.1 million, up 30.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $3.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +156.52% and +29.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VSH currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VSH's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.38, which means VSH is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that VSH has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Discretes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

