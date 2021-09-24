Penn National Gaming (PENN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed the most recent trading day at $75.72, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 6.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PENN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, down 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 32.76% from the year-ago period.

PENN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $5.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +164.2% and +60.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PENN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PENN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PENN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.38, so we one might conclude that PENN is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.