SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SilverBow Resources (SBOW) closed at $22.22, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 23.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBOW as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 394.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73 million, up 59.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $312 million. These totals would mark changes of -71.82% and +75.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBOW. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.24% higher within the past month. SBOW currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SBOW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means SBOW is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

