World Green Economy Summit 2021 To Give Youth A Platform For Innovative Ideas On Sustainable Recovery

Set to be held on October 6-7. 2021 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) is inviting the youth to participate in high-level discussions with industry leaders and policymakers. Highlighting the significance of youth engagement, the summit will enable its young participants to engage in discourse, communicate their ideas and experience, as well as learn crucial global practices in the green economy and climate change mitigation.

The event aims to provide them with a deeper understanding of future challenges and present their insights and proposals on sustainable economic development. From key takeaways to future issues that need to be further explored and action plans to catalyze a more sustainable future, collaboration panel discussions will be held to consider in-person and virtual comments via the event app for an inclusive hybrid session.

Under the theme of ‘Galvanizing Action for a Sustainable Recovery,’ the event aims to boost action for a sustainable future. Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event is organized in cooperation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and the United Nations Development Program, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO).

Empowering young Emiratis to innovate and offer perceptions for a sustainable future is a crucial pillar for the summit, as well as an opportunity for them to showcase their solutions aligned to UAE’s future goals through the program. HE Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, commented, “Youth are the powerhouse of the future and the core human capital needed for our societies to flourish and prosper, accelerating socioeconomic development in the Arab world. Our core mandate focuses on empowering youth through every mean possible with an advanced skillset and the qualifications to cope with the current and rising dynamics of the labor market; fostering competitiveness and development in the MENA region.” She adds, “We believe the WGES is vital platform, playing a critical role in supporting our efforts to enhance the role of young entrepreneurs by improving their capabilities to fast-track green growth worldwide.”

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai and Chairman of WGES, noted how the WGES aligns with UAE’s goals to ensure the future generation can lead the nation, “WGES is aligned with the country’s pioneering efforts to empower the youth by investing in their skills and directing their energies towards national development projects across multiple fields. It will equip them to overcome obstacles, keep pace with rapid global changes and apply their innovation to establish a stronger national economy.”

The summit’s panel discussions feature issues such as the green economy, green finance, food security, the biodiversity crisis, climate change, net-zero carbon commitments, and the future of energy, among others. Its speaker lineup is impressive as well: HRH Princess Abze Djima, Special Envoy of the President for Resource Mobilization for SDG’s and Climate Change, H.E. Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Francois Hollande, former President of France, Fredrick Reinfeld, former Prime Minister of Sweden, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director, United Nations (UN) Global Compact, and more.

