Crypto Stocks: Why RIOT, MARA, COIN and BTBT Are Falling Today

Crypto stocks aren’t doing so hot today and it’s all thanks to recent news out of China.

The country is cracking down even harder on crypto with new bans from regulators. That includes China’s central bank banning all crypto transactions. Other regulators in the country are also putting in place news restrictions that stop the mining of crypto in China.

China choosing to ban anything to do with crypto is a major blow to the space and easily explains why some stocks are falling today. After all, the world’s second-largest economy just brought down a hammer on the crypto market.

Due to this, several crypto stocks are dropping hard today. Let’s jump into those below!

It will also come as no surprise to traders that cryptos themselves are also falling today considering the China ban. You can find out more about that by following this link!

