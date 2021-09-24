Want to Invest in NFL Prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux? Check Out the Rally Crypto.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Rally (CCC:RLY-USD) is presenting users with a unique new business model. Through blockchain technology, investors are now able to make an investment in others’ social statuses. Celebrity influence has been proven to be a very powerful and lucrative thing for individual’s lucky enough to find it for themselves. Now, using the Rally crypto, you can make money simply by seeing somebody’s vision and literally investing in it. Today, the network is picking up a great new asset by partnering with Oregon University football star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Rally model is pretty straightforward. Creators are able to apply for their own token on the Rally network. If approved, the creator can then use their token to reward and engage with their followers. Obviously, the more popular a creator becomes, the greater following they can attract. So, in this ecosystem, generating clout directly leads to generating capital.

RLY, the token of the Rally network as a whole, is a governance token. Users who own RLY have voting rights on community proposals, and the more RLY one owns means greater voting power. RLY is an ERC-20 token, meaning it is compliant with Ethereum’s (CCC: ETH-USD ) token standard and can be bridged to and from the Ethereum network to the Rally chain.

Rally Crypto Benefits From New Partnership With Top NFL Prospect

Of course, the creators are the ones driving investors toward the Rally crypto. After all, you want to invest in somebody you personally like and want to support. That’s why Rally is constantly tracking new creators for its platform, and it has had some pretty good success. Among the creators on the platform are indie darlings Portugal the Man, thrash metal godfathers Megadeth, and comedian Andy Milonakis.

This week, the network is expanding outside of the music and entertainment businesses in favor of the sports world. Kayvon Thibodeaux, defensive end for the University of Oregon Ducks, is getting his own crypto via Rally. Thibodeaux is one of the most talented pass rushers in college football, and teams consider him a top prospect as the NFL draft approaches. Of course, with this level of attention, it’s a highly beneficial partnership on the part of both Thibodeaux and Rally.

The first sale of Thibodeaux’s JREAM tokens is taking place in a private Discord channel, although a broader sale will likely follow. Those interested in the Rally crypto ahead of this big partnership can look no further than Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ), Uniswap (CCC: UNI-USD ) and Huobi Global to buy.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

