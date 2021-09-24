Cryptocurrencies Will Power the Next Big Thing in Technology

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing is all about finding the “next big thing” – that next technological breakthrough that is going to change the world and make millionaires out of those who had the foresight to invest early in that breakthrough.

But finding the next big thing can be an arduous task. Very few have successfully done it before.

One such person is Mark Zuckerberg. Love him. Hate him. The Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) CEO is a smart dude.

Back in 2004, he saw the next big thing in technology as the creation of a social media platform to virtualize communications and simultaneously connect the whole world. Very few believed him. But he was spot on.

And today, he heads a social media platform that 2.9 BILLION people use every single month. It’s the largest and most widely used platform ever constructed in the history of mankind – and Zuckerberg was its architect.

So, if you’re looking for the “next big thing” in the technology world, you should be listening to Zuckerberg.

Well, fortunately for us, Zuckerberg has made it abundantly clear what he believes is the unequivocal “next big thing” in the technology world: the metaverse .

Into the Metaverse

Last month, in Facebook’s second-quarter earnings call with investors and analysts, Mark Zuckerberg mentioned “metaverse” 16 different times. For context, he mentioned “advertising” – which is the bulk of Facebook’s business today – just once.

That alone shows that Zuckerberg wants to make Facebook – his trillion-dollar social media empire – a metaverse company. But he didn’t want to leave any confusion on the call. So, he explicitly stated: “I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company.”

Take note, investors. Zuckerberg is turning Facebook into a metaverse company .

But why? Heck, what even is the metaverse?

The metaverse, in its simplest terms, is a virtual replica of the real world.

It’s a virtual environment that you can “plug into” via virtual reality technology to hang out with friends, play games, work, create, and more. Perhaps the best way to think about the metaverse is as “embodied internet” versus today’s “mobile internet,” wherein as opposed to just looking at the internet through various mobile screens, you will be embedded into the internet through various virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices, like smart glasses and headsets.

Now, before you go on saying that “this is the stuff of science fiction and it will never happen in our lifetimes,” let me stop you there and simply say the following: Yes, this is the stuff of science fiction, but it’s also finally turning into a reality. That’s how far technology has come over the past few years.

Every major tech company out there – from Apple, to Facebook, to Google – is working on and has successfully created AR-enabled hardware devices that will form the basis for humans connecting to the metaverse. Several other companies – like Unity Software, Snap, and Roblox – are building the software platforms that are allowing developers to create metaverse experiences.

This is all happening right now .

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ) has already rolled out AR lenses and advertising opportunities. Apple’s latest smartphone integrates LiDAR technology for AR capability. Facebook is clearly gearing up to go all-in with AR tech.

In other words, the “next big thing” in the technology space is emerging right now.

But let’s break that statement down. Why, exactly, is everyone so excited about the metaverse?

Because, with the metaverse, you’re basically creating an entirely new world – and in doing so, you’re unlocking a whole new world of economic opportunities. We believe some of the biggest economic opportunities in the metaverse will be as follows:

Metaverse gaming . Gaming is going to fundamentally change, from playing a character on a digital screen with a controller, to immersing yourself into a digital world and actually being that character. Which companies are going to make the best metaverse games? Those are the future titans of the $176 BILLION global gaming industry.

. Gaming is going to fundamentally change, from playing a character on a digital screen with a controller, to immersing yourself into a digital world and actually being that character. Which companies are going to make the best metaverse games? Those are the future titans of the $176 BILLION global gaming industry. Metaverse advertising . Advertising is going to fundamentally change, too. Today, we see display and video ads on digital screens. In the metaverse, we will be interacting with VR ads that could come in various forms, from a virtual character trying to sell us on a bottle of shampoo to a pop-out movie ad like we all saw in Back to the Future. Who is going to build the metaverse worlds to house all those ads? Who is going to build the best metaverse advertising tech? Those are the future titans of the $455 BILLION digital advertising industry.

. Advertising is going to fundamentally change, too. Today, we see display and video ads on digital screens. In the metaverse, we will be interacting with VR ads that could come in various forms, from a virtual character trying to sell us on a bottle of shampoo to a pop-out movie ad like we all saw in Back to the Future. Who is going to build the metaverse worlds to house all those ads? Who is going to build the best metaverse advertising tech? Those are the future titans of the $455 BILLION digital advertising industry. Metaverse objects. Today, we place high value on the physical objects we own in the real world. In the future, we will place high value on the digital objects we own in the metaverse — especially as the metaverse integrates more completely with the blockchain for the creation of unique NFTs. The market for physical objects measures well in excess of $500 BILLION. The market for digital objects will be that big one day.

Between just those three opportunities, we’re talking about the creation of a trillion-dollar economic opportunity with the metaverse.

Do you see why Zuckerberg is so excited about this stuff?

He’s not alone. We’re just as excited.

But we’re not looking to invest in this booming megatrend by buying Facebook stock. Instead, we think the best way to invest in the metaverse is through buying cryptos .

Yep. You heard that right. To play the metaverse megatrend, invest in cryptos.

That’s because the creation of the metaverse is about more than virtualizing the real world – it’s about unlocking a whole new degree of freedom for consumers. It’s about allowing people to take on new identities, explore new interests, gain new influence, play new games, meet new people – it’s all about giving people more opportunities.

And let’s be honest, Big Tech companies aren’t really about that. They’re about making money. So, to monetize their metaverses, they’re going to overcrowd their metaverses with ads and promotional products that just don’t mesh with the underlying ethos of the metaverse.

Insert blockchain metaverses, which don’t have to make money via ads because they make money via the creation of a new cryptocurrency, and, therefore, these metaverses won’t be weighed down by ads and promotions.

They’ll be truly free.

That’s why we see blockchain metaverses as the real future here. In particular, we see one blockchain project as turning into the 400-pound gorilla in this new trillion-dollar industry – and we just added that cryptocurrency to our ultra-exclusive Ultimate Crypto portfolio (which, as of this writing, has an average gain of 900%).

Could this new crypto be our next 10X winner? We think so.

