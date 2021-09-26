10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch This Week With Potential Biotech Catalysts

Last week we talked about biotech penny stocks with upcoming catalysts. That article received a lot of attention and for obvious reasons. As I explained, few industries will host companies that will tell you when they’ve got news coming. Biotech is one of these industries, and it makes for exciting market conditions. You’ve got the “buy the rumor, sell the news” trend to navigate.

Then there’s the market surprise where companies deliver results far surpassing what Wall Street initially thought. Something to remember is that there are so many different steps involved in taking a biotech company from pre-clinical to commercial stages. Each phase presents a milestone opportunity.

Biotech stocks are exciting to watch, especially around these potential milestone events. These are all things to keep in mind, whether it’s an industry presentation, new study data, or something else.

The Stock Market This Week

We’ve got several things to keep in mind in the stock market this week. It’s the final week of September, which means an end to one of the most challenging months in the stock market for 2021. It’s also the end of the 3rd quarter. Over the last 12 months, companies have reported exact dates and broad periods.

“By the end of Q3” is one of these broad timeframes. So today, we’re going to look at 10 top penny stocks presumed to have something to take notice of this week. Will these events become bullish or bearish catalysts? If you’re searching for penny stocks to buy, I’ll leave that final decision up to you. At the very least, you’re armed with information heading into the end of September and the end of Q3.

Penny Stocks To Watch This Week

Company Date/Time Frame 1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) September 27, 2021 2. Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ:VSTM) September 27, 2021 3. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) September 27, 2021

September 30, 2021 4. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) September 28, 2021 5. Asensus Surgical Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) September 28, 2021 6. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) September 28, 2021 7. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) September 30, 2021 8. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Q3 2021 9. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Q3 2021 10. Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) October 1, 2021

Penny Stocks To Watch On September 27:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zynerba is one of the company’s we discussed last week on a list of penny stocks analysts say to buy right now. H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated the firm’s Buy rating on ZYNE stock and a price target of $9. Other than that, there are other more scientific things to consider when looking at Zynerba. The company specializes in transdermal therapies for rare and near-rare disorders.

It made several presentations this month on its ZYN002 platform, trademarked as Zygel. This product is a transdermal gel administered to children with developmental and epileptic encephalopathy. Recent results of ongoing studies have demonstrated how Zygel can benefit patients even during longer-term time frames. Patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder who completed a 38-week treatment showed “statistically significant improvements” compared to baselines in the study.

What To Watch With ZYNE Stock This Week

As you’ll come to find, the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference will be a point of focus for many companies this week. The conference goes from September 27 – September 30. On September 27th, Zynerba’s CEO Armando Anido begins his presentation at 11:20 AM ET. Keep this in mind if ZYNE is on your list of penny stocks this week.

Verastem Oncology Inc.

Another one of the companies that we’ve frequently discussed this month is Verastem. Not only was it highlighted for bullish analyst sentiment, but it was also spotlighted for a biotech event last week. Verastem announced that study data in a combination of its VS-6766 and defactinib demonstrated potential in treating ovarian cancer. The company said that the median progression-free survival across all patients was 23 months.

In addition to these results, Verastem also announced a clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), evaluating a combination of VS-6766 with Amgen’s sotorasib, trademarked as LUMAKRAS, in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. This trial is expected to begin by the end of the year. So that could be something to keep in mind later on during Q4.

What To Watch With VSTM Stock This Week

Similar to Zynerba, VSTM stock will be in focus this week as management presents at the Cantor Conference. September 27 will also be the date to keep in mind here. The company begins its presentation at 4 PM ET.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Similar to Rigel, the last year was a pivotal one for growth in Lineage Cell Therapeutics. Last September, shares of LCTX stock traded below $1. Heading into this week, they’re firmly trading above $2. Here’s what’s gone on with Lineage and why this week could be important for the company.

Lineage specializes in allogeneic cell therapies for things like dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its OpRegen treatment is being studied for this indication in ongoing phase trials, having already demonstrated improvements in study patients. The company is also developing OPC1 for subacute spinal cord injuries and VAC2 to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

What To Watch With LCTX Stock This Week

Lineage is handling double-duty this week. The first date to markdown is September 27. Company CEO Brian Culley begins presenting at a fireside chat during the Cantor Healthcare conference at 4 PM ET. Later this week, updated interim results from its Phase 1/2a study of OpRegen® will be featured in a podium presentation at the 54th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Retina Society. This presentation begins on September 30 at 9:52 AM EDT.

Penny Stocks To Watch On September 28:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Despite September being a mixed month for the company’s shares, Rigel has experienced significant growth over the last year. This time in 2020, shares of RIGL stock were trading slightly higher than $2. Heading into this week, the stock is trading marginally lower than $4.

The biotech company develops small molecule drugs for treating hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company’s first FDA-approved product, TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), is used in treating chronic immune thrombocytopenia. Fostamatinib is also being studied in several clinical trials for treating anemia as well as COVID-19. The latter has helped bring some of the “hype” factor into the mix this year, thanks to increased attention on COVID stocks.

Earlier this month, the results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating fostamatinib for hospitalized COVID patients were published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Data showed that treatment with fostamatinib was well tolerated and associated with clinically meaningful improvement in outcomes of hospitalized patients.

What To Watch With RIGL Stock This Week

Once again, industry conferences are the focus. This week Rigel’s Raul Rodriguez presents a company overview at Cantors Global Healthcare Conference. Suppose RIGL stock is on your list, markdown September 28 at 4:40 PM ET. Rodriguez begins his presentation at that time.

Asensus Surgical Inc.

Shares of ASXC stock started the year strong. Since the start of April, the overall trend has been mostly sideways. There was a brief spike in June, but things have subsided. One of the things that continue holding investors’ interests is the company’s medical device platform. Asensus’ Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) was designed to increase surgeon control and streamline surgery experiences and outcomes. The company’s utilization of machine vision and augmented intelligence has brought a new layer of technology into the operating room.

Earlier this month, its ISU device received FDA 510(k) clearance to expand machine vision capabilities. This is used with the company’s Senhance Surgical System enabling digital laparoscopy.

What To Watch With ASXC Stock This Week

This week Asensus continues its industry presentation circuit. The 3rd and final presentation will be at, you guessed it, the Cantor Healthcare Conference. Company CEO Anthony Fernando and CFO Shameze Rampertab begin their presentation at 1:20 PM ET on September 28.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.

The last few weeks for 9 Meters Biopharma have been strong. Shares of NMTR stock moved up from around $1 in mid-August to over $1.30 last week. Helping boost sentiment was a mix of more robust earnings results and new deals contributing to advancing the company’s treatment pipeline.

In particular, 9 Meters announced a collaboration with the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, Italy (EBRIS). This was to study the company’s larazotide to treat multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Larazotide is also in Phase 3 clinical development for adults with celiac disease. EBRIS plans to initiate a Phase 2a study in MIS-C in Q4 2021.

Another facet of this story bringing interest to NMTR stock is analyst and insider sentiment. In September, Director Mark Sirgo and CFO Edward Sitar purchased a total of 88,529 between average prices of $1.22 and $1.36. Sirgo accounted for the bulk of that, with over 73,000 shares purchased at an average price of $1.36, bringing his directly controlled position to over 1.1 million shares. Analysts at BMO Capital are also bullish right now. The firm has an Outperform rating on the stock and a $5 price target.

What To Watch This Week With NMTR Stock

Similar to Asensus, 9 Meters is buttoning up a circuit of presentations this week. CEO John Temperato presents at Cantor’s Healthcare Conference on September 28, beginning at 4:40 PM ET.

Penny Stocks To Watch On September 30:

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Shares of Arbutus have been red hot over the last few months. Beginning in August, ABUS stock started its climb, benefiting from more robust sales results in the second quarter in addition to an upbeat outlook from management concerning Arbutus’ treatment pipeline.

William Collier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arbutus, explained, “We had a productive second quarter, particularly in advancing our efforts to position AB-729 as a potential cornerstone therapy in future HBV combination regimens. Our recently announced proof-of-concept clinical collaborations with Vaccitech plc and Antios Therapeutics, Inc. to evaluate AB-729 with other agents reflects this objective, as does our planned Phase 2a clinical trial to evaluate AB-729 in combination with Peg-IFNα-2a.”

A lot of the focus has been on Arbutus versus Moderna, believe it or not. The two conflicted over Arbutus’s lipid formulations for nucleic acid delivery. Earlier this month, the European Patent Office said that its 069 patent related to lipid formulations was “Inventive” (valid). It was in agreement with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which granted a notice of allowance this month. Moderna is moving forward with an appeal set for a hearing next month. However, if Arbutus is correct, it could open the doors for eligibility to receive royalties from Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine sales.

What To Watch With ABUS Stock This Week

The company presents at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference that many others on this list of penny stocks will be in attendance this week. CEO William Collier will give the presentation beginning at 8:40 AM ET. So if ABUS stock is on your list right now, keep September 30th in mind.

Penny Stocks to Watch At The End of Q3:

CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI Biopharma kicks off the section of this list of penny stocks that haven’t given specific dates. However, since this is the final week of the 3rd quarter, the countdown has begun for companies like CTI to deliver on their previously announced plans.

The company has focused its efforts on advancing its targeted treatment platform aimed at blood-related cancers. It targets patients with myelofibrosis and severe COVID-19 in response to the 2020/2021 pandemic. Its current pipeline treatment includes pacritinib for treating myelofibrosis, which has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA. There’s a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of November 30th. So as the fourth quarter begins, that will be an important date to keep in mind. Considering that the company has already started commercialization activities, CTI appears optimistic about the FDA’s potential decision. However, as the saying goes, they won’t know till they know.

What To Watch With CTIC Stock This Week

This week could be all about COVID 19 for CTI Biopharma. In its second-quarter financial results and business update, management explained that they expect to deliver interim analysis from a Phase 3 PRE-VENT trial in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 this quarter.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Another one of the “Q3 penny stocks to watch” is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. The company focuses on treatments for immune diseases. It’s currently evaluating several treatment candidates. Its ASLAN004 targets atopic dermatitis, and its ASLAN003 focuses on autoimmune disease.

What To Watch With ASLN Stock This Week

In June, the company completed the recruitment of 27 patients into the expansion cohort of the double-blind placebo-controlled multiple ascending dose study. Topline data is expected at the end of this quarter, according to the company’s August 6th update. Something to take into consideration is that earlier this year, data from a single ascending dose study demonstrated that ASLAN004 has a favorable tolerability profile and potential as a different treatment method for atopic dermatitis. With the multiple ascending dose study yield a similar response?

Penny Stocks To Watch On October 1:

Precigen Inc.

On the higher end of the penny stock range, Precigen will be on the list of penny stocks to watch this week. But you’ll have to wait a few days for its potential catalyst date. Something to know about the company is that it’s worked diligently on advancing its gene and cell therapies with this year as an important one for the company.

Management elaborated on this in its latest quarterly business update. Helen Sabzevari, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Precigen, said, “We see 2021 as a pivotal year for the UltraCAR-T, ActoBiotics, and AdenoVerse platforms with significant new clinical data on our most advanced therapeutic candidates from these core therapeutic platforms.”

What To Watch With PGEN Stock This Week

ActoBiotics is also known as AG019 ActoBiotics, will be the focus this week. Additional data from its AG019 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial will be presented on October 1 at noon CET as an oral presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Meeting. The abstract entitled, “AG019 ActoBiotics as monotherapy or in association with teplizumab in recent-onset type 1 diabetes was safe and demonstrated encouraging metabolic and immunological effects” will be presented by Chantal Mathieu, MD, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium. In addition, a clinical trial assessing the efficacy of prolonged treatment of oral AG019 is also planned.

Something to note is that positive topline data from the AG019 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial were reported earlier this year at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies Meeting. The primary endpoints of safety and tolerability for the Phase 1b AG019 monotherapy and the Phase 2a AG019 combination therapy were met. No serious adverse events were reported either.

Penny Stocks To Watch This Week

There are many biotech penny stocks to watch this week, including the ones mentioned in this article. Keep in mind that just because the company has previously announced a date, that doesn’t mean information released will be positive (or negative, for that matter). However, what it does mean is that there could be new information to factor in. With that can come plenty of volatility and, if favorable, opportunities to capitalize. Will that be the case this week?