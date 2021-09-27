This Company Is Relocating the Idea Of Good Health With Copper Vessels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever since ancient days, the practice of storing drinking water in copper vessels to extract the utmost benefits from the intake has been evident in many cultures. However, in the medieval era, such practices became a little rare but things have started changing again with people becoming super health-conscious as copper is proven to have exceptional health benefits.

Company handout Yash Gupta, CEO & founder, Rikaya Enterprises

Copper water isn't something you'll find in your local supermarket or health food store. You instead make it by keeping drinking water in a copper container. Copper is a trace element, which means that it is required in compact levels.

Although one can find copper bottles in different places, Rikaya Enterprises, however, has been carrying the legacy of delivering quality products. They offer products such as copper leak proof water bottle, designer copper bottle, floral printed copper bottle, and copper hammered water bottle. The brand is popular among retailers, resellers and direct consumers.

Rikayaa Enterprises Private Limited is rapidly gaining a name in the market by offering a diverse collection of qualitative copper bottles. They are serving as both manufacturer and exporter aiming to reach the top with the maximum number of customers in the global market. Working both as the manufacturer and the exporter, they are working tirelessly to become the leading brand for selling copper bottles. Their products include some of the special traits which make them one of a kind, are genuine designing, precise production and fine finishing are the primary quality traits.

The company offers the most profitable deals in the entire marketplace for all its products. They are determined to meet the highest form of customers’ fulfillment and convenience. All the promises made by their end to the precious customers were fulfilled as per the commitment. With this, they are moving forward to becoming the epitome of success in their respective area.

The main motive for the brand unlike most of the business ventures is not just to fill their pockets, but they have their major operations based on recycling various metal scraps too. They have recently come up with a cable granulation plant in Himachal Pradesh which focuses on the recycling of scrap cables and extracting metals and PVC from them. Looking to the current global condition due to global warming, the company felt a calling to play a role in contributing towards society by meeting its metal demands via recycling already extracted natural resources. The factories are totally based on Recycling wastes which is indeed a great success.

The CEO & founder of Rikaya Enterprises, Yash Gupta while talking about his vision towards the future said, “My intention is to set up an industry parallel to world’s greatest leaders and to contribute best towards the society while still earning via business like our very own leader Ratan Tata. I want to prove to people that success does not ID you at the door. It does not check your age or your background, it simply sees how much potential you have and how much you are willing to work. Many geniuses walk amongst us, but not all of them have the willingness to create something ingenious. If you are willing to give your best, success will come, no matter what.”

When asked about his experience up till now he further added, “At the tender age of 23, it is very difficult to communicate and deal with people almost twice your age and with a better experience in the field. Early did I understood that people hardly take you seriously until you have certain expertise and knowledge in the field you are working in. I always gave my inputs and advice to my father since my childhood days. An early introduction to the world of business, and an encouraging environment and experience boosted my confidence to deal with people. I am now the founder of one of the country's fastest-growing metal manufacturing companies Rikayaa Enterprises Private Limited. A leader in its field, Rikayaa has reached a turnover of millions of US dollars in a short span of just 2 years.”

