Easy to Pitch—the one-stop pitching solution for a startup to become investor-ready—on Monday announced to have raised undisclosed funding from integrated incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. Venture Catalysts led the pre-seed round along with JPIN Venture Catalysts UK. Besides raising funds, the company will also be an integrated part of the Venture Catalyst Group for their global expansion plans to meet the needs of the startups to become fundable with technology.

“Our alliance with Venture Catalysts is not just an investment but a strategic association for our growth plans. This association would majorly help us expand our domain and serve entrepreneurs globally with our SaaS platform. Our ideal goal is to be the one-stop solution for entrepreneurs throughout their investment journey,” said Priyanka Madnani, founder, Easy to Pitch.

A brainchild of PriyankaMadnani and Nikhil Parmar, Easy to Pitch was founded in 2019 to acquire all the entrepreneurs in the ecosystem to make them pitch-ready and easily fundable. The company offers services ranging from creating Pitch Deck, Investment Decks, Business Plan, Financial Valuations, Founder Grooming to finally connecting to potential investors. The services are well-accustomed to each startup, based on immense industry research and contemplation. The platform is backed by a profound team of experienced individuals preparing startup founders to avoid stumbling upon any obstacles, the company said.

“Startups across the globe are growing tremendously, seeking support to flourish and emerge as the next unicorn. The global business software and services market size, valued at $389.86 billion in 2020, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3 per cent from 2021 to 2028. Seeing the colossal rise in entrepreneurs globally, the market size for Easy to Pitch shows huge potential. Their SaaS-based and AI-powered platform will not just make businesses in the entire global market fundable but will also help in their growth collaterals,” shared Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, president, and co-founder, Venture Catalysts.

To scale globally, Easy to Pitch recently launched India’s first-ever SaaS-based platform to accommodate startups and entrepreneurs from across the world. Offering three different subscription plans for different stage startups lets the founders validate their business ideas and create a product roadmap to make it easy for investors to understand their business journey. The AI-powered platform also assists the founders with a financial valuation of the business. It gives them access to ready-to-use templates for creating attractive pitch decks followed by the review process by Easy to Pitch’s team of experts, the platform further said.

Since its inception, Easy to Pitch claims to have successfully associated itself with more than 1000 startups.