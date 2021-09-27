The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Continental Resources, O'Reilly Automotive, Darling Ingredients and The Mosaic Co

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 27, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, Continental Resources, Inc. CLR, O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY, Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR and The Mosaic Company MOS.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

U.S. Household Net Worth Hits Record High in Q2: 5 Picks

The net worth of American households reached a fresh all-time high in the second quarter of 2021 supported by a faster-than-expected recovery of the U.S. economy from the pandemic-led devastations. On Sep 23, Fed reported that household net worth surged $5.85 trillion or 4.3% in second-quarter 2021 from the first quarter to reach $141.7 trillion.

Year over year, the net worth of Americans jumped 19.6% as second-quarter 2020 was fully affected by the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The value of equities increased nearly $3.5 trillion while the value of real estate held by households rose around $1.2 trillion.

The U.S. economy grew 6.5% in the second quarter buoyed by a robust economic recovery. In absolute term, U.S. GDP in second-quarter 2021 came in at $19.4 trillion, exceeding $19.2 trillion recorded in fourth-quarter 2019, the last quarter before the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Reasons for Surging Household Net Worth

A sharp reduction in new coronavirus cases, nationwide COVID-19 vaccination and the gradual removal of economic and other day-to-day restrictions have resulted in a faster-than-expected reopening of the U.S. economy.

Moreover, a massive $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus injected by the Biden Administration in March and the continuation of easy monetary policies by the Fed, keeping the benchmark lending rate near zero and buying bonds of $120 billion per month helped in the U.S. economy's recovery and enhanced the household net worth.

The U.S. stock market ended the second quarter of 2021 on a high note. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — rallied 4.6%, 8.2% and 9.5%, respectively. Moreover, the small-cap specific Russell 2000 advanced 4.1% and the mid-cap centric S&P 400 gained 3.3%. All these reflect a broad-based rally in second-quarter 2021.

On the other hand, the housing market has remained robust primarily due to record-low mortgage rates. The Fed adopted an ultra-dovish monetary stance and reduced the benchmark interest rate to as low as 0-0.25% in March 2020. The low rate of market interest rate significantly reduced mortgage rates, enabling consumers to buy houses. The strong demand has strengthened the real estate sector.

Momentum Likely to Continue

The Wall Street rally continued in the first two months of third-quarter 2021 before suffering a big blow in September. However, U.S. stock markets rebounded impressively in the last two trading sessions and recouped a large part of the loss it suffered in September. The Dow and the S&P 500 recorded their best two consecutive day rally since July and the Nasdaq Composite registered the best two successive day rally since August.

In his statement after the conclusion of the two-day FOMC meeting on Sep 22, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said "If progress continues broadly as expected, the Committee judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted." However, the impact of tapering seems already factored in market valuations.

Finally, on Aug 24, the House of Representatives advanced a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. On Aug 10, the U.S. Senate had passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill of $550 billion in addition to the previously approved funds of $450 billion for five years.

Total spending may go up to $1.2 trillion if the plan is extended to eight years. Infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, passenger rails, airports, drinking water and waste-water systems, high-speed Internet, and climate-related infrastructure should benefit.

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed down our search to five large-cap (market capital > $10 billion) stocks have given double-digit returns in the past three months with more upside potential for the rest of 2021. These stocks have seen solid earnings estimation revisions in the last 30 days. Finally, each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is benefiting from strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline aid its prospects. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should also boost sales.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has an expected earnings growth rate of 90% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 1.5% over the last 7 days. The stock price has jumped 17.5% in the past three months.

Continental Resources explores, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. It sells crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area.

The company has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 5.3% over the last 30 days. The stock price has climbed 12.5% in the past three months.

O'Reilly Automotive operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts is poised to benefit from store openings and distribution centers in profitable regions.

The company has a competitive edge due to a dual market strategy by serving the Do-it-Yourself and Do-it-for-Me customers. A customer-centric business model and the growing demand for high-quality auto parts are likely to boost O'Reilly's prospects.

The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings improved 0.1% over the last 30 days. The stock price has appreciated 12.4% in the past three months.

Darling Ingredients develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients.

The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 90.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year improved 3% over the last 30 days. The stock price has surged 12.3% in the past three months.

The Mosaic Co. produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes.

Demand for phosphate and potash in North America remains strong in 2021. Strong grower economics and crop commodity prices are driving fertilizer demand globally. The company should also gain from higher prices. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives.

The company has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings improved 3.8% over the last 30 days. The stock price has advanced 12.1% in the past three months.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



OReilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Mosaic Company (MOS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.