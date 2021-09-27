Company News for Sep 27, 2021

Meredith Corporation’s MDP shares jumped 25.4% after reports suggested that the company is in advanced talks with IAC/InterActiveCorp that will acquire it in a deal valued at over $2.5 billion.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT rose 3.4% after the company disclosed results of multiple ascending dose study and development plan for HPP737, for the treatment of psoriasis.

Marin Software Incorporated’s MRIN shares surged 19.6% after the company announced a revenue share agreement with Google.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST jumped 3.3% after the company reported that it topped $60 billion in net sales in a single quarter for the first time and hit $5 billion in annual profit, growing at its fastest pace in more than 20 years.

