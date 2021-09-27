Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Sep 27, 2021

Companies in the news are: MDP, VTVT, MRIN and COST

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Meredith Corporation’s MDP shares jumped 25.4% after reports suggested that the company is in advanced talks with IAC/InterActiveCorp that will acquire it in a deal valued at over $2.5 billion.
  • Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT rose 3.4% after the company disclosed results of multiple ascending dose study and development plan for HPP737, for the treatment of psoriasis.
  • Marin Software Incorporated’s MRIN shares surged 19.6% after the company announced a revenue share agreement with Google.
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST jumped 3.3% after the company reported that it topped $60 billion in net sales in a single quarter for the first time and hit $5 billion in annual profit, growing at its fastest pace in more than 20 years.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

- Zacks

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Meredith Corporation (MDP): Get Free Report

 

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Energy Penny Stocks Are Exploding, Here’s 3 You Need to Know

J. Samuel

Finance

United Natural Foods is a Buy Before Earnings

Chris Markoch

Stocks

Should Value Investors Buy United States Steel (X) Stock?

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

C-Suite Parents: 3 Tips for Making the Most of Your Time With Your Kids

Cheri Beranek

Cheri Beranek

Investments

The best beaches to buy a property

Entrepreneur en Español
Finance

Smart Money Podcast: 5 Financial Tasks for Fall, and Kid Debit Cards

Liz Weston

Read More