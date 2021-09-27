These Are The 10 Most Profitable Companies In Missouri

Missouri's economy rests primarily on industries, with Aerospace and transportation equipment being the main industries. Other popular industries in the state are fabricated metals, chemicals, printing and publishing, food products and electrical equipment. It is the only state in the Union with two Federal Reserve Banks, one in St. Louis and the other in Kansas City. Let’s take a look at the 10 most profitable companies in Missouri.

Stifel Financial ($448 million)

Founded in 1890, the company offers securities brokerage, investment advisory, investment banking, trading and related financial services. Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) has the following business segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. Its shares are up more than 100% in the past one year and almost 1% in the past one month. Stifel Financial has its headquarters in St. Louis, and employs over 8,000 people.

Cerner ($529 million)

Founded in 1979, this company makes, markets, installs and supports hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) also offers value-added services, such as health care data analysis, transaction processing and more. The company has the following business segments: Domestic and International. Its shares are up more than 1% in the past one year but are down over 4% in the past one month. Cerner has its headquarters in North Kansas City, Mo. and employs over 27,000 people.

Kansas City Southern ($538 million)

Founded in 1887, it is a transportation holding company that focuses on growing the north or south freight corridor connecting important commercial and industrial markets in the central U.S. with Mexico. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) also deals in the freight rail transportation business. Its shares are up more than 45% in the past one year but are down over 7% in the past one year. Kansas City Southern has its headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. and employs over 7,000 people.

Evergy ($669 million)

Founded in 2017, it is a holding company that offers electricity through its subsidiaries. Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. Its shares are up more than 25% in the past one year but are down over 7% in the past one month. Evergy has its headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. and employs over 4,000 people.

Ameren ($828 million)

Founded in 1902, it is a public utility holding company that deals in the provision of electric and natural gas services. Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) has the following business segments: Ameren Transmission, Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution and Other. Its shares are up more than 6% in the past one year but are down over 5% in the past one month. Ameren has its headquarters in St. Louis, and employs over 9,000 people.

Reinsurance Group of America ($870 million)

Founded in 1973, it is a holding company that offers traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has the following business segments: Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; U.S. and Latin America; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other. Its shares are up more than 13% in the past one year and are down over 4% in the past one month. Reinsurance Group of America has its headquarters in Chesterfield, Mo. and employs over 3,000 people.

Edward Jones ($1,092 million)

Founded in 1997, it is a financial services firm that serves investment clients in the U.S. and Canada. Edward Jones focuses primarily on individual investors and small-business owners. It is a private company that has its headquarters in St. Louis, and has over 48,000 employees.

Centene ($1,321 million)

Founded in 1984, it is a healthcare enterprise that deals in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has the following business segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. Its shares are up more than 13% in the past one year and are down almost 1% in the past one month. Centene has its headquarters in St. Louis and has over 56,000 employees.

O'Reilly Automotive ($1,391 million)

Founded in 1957, this company distributes and retails automotive aftermarket parts, equipment, accessories, tools and supplies. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) serves both do-it-yourself customers and professional installers. Its shares are up more than 36% in the past one year and over 4% in the past one month. O'Reilly Automotive has its headquarters in Springfield, Mo. and has over 67,000 employees.

Emerson Electric ($2,306 million)

Founded in 1890, it is a technology and engineering company that offers solutions in commercial, residential and industrial markets. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has the following business segments: Climate Technologies, Tools and Home Products, and Automation Solutions. Its shares are up more than 46% in the past one year and are down over 8% in the past one month. Emerson Electric has its headquarters in St. Louis and has over 85,000 employees.