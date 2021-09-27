Semtech (SMTC) BlueRiver to be Used at Westgate Resort & Casino

Semtech Corporation SMTC has been consistently gaining customer momentum on the back of its robust BlueRiver technology.



This is evident from the company’s recent announcement of developing a premium gaming environment by leveraging the BlueRiver technology at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



The BlueRiver platform is based on the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) technology that distributes and manages AV signals.



Semtech joined forces with ZeeVee for the development of the underlined platform, wherein the latter’s ZyPer4K encoders and decoders will rely on the BlueRiver platform.



Previously, its BlueRiver technology was implemented at American Dream in collaboration with SNA Displays, NETGEAR NTGR and Aurora Multimedia.



The recent move highlights the BlueRiver technology’s growing popularity.

BlueRiver to Boost Pro AV Prospects

The BlueRiver platform provides cost-effective and efficient solutions to address the Pro AV market needs.



Further, it provides only one programmable system on chip for replacing conventional AV or keyboard, video, and mouse extenders, matrix switchers, videowall controllers as well as windowing processors with a network of transmitters, receivers, and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.



Manufacturers of the Pro AV equipment can create SDVoE compatible product lines with the help of BlueRiver.



With BlueRiver, Semtech is expected to expand its presence in the global Pro AV market, which, per a report by 360 Market Updates, is likely to hit $3.27 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Portfolio Strength

Semtech is making strong efforts to strengthen its portfolio of solutions including LoRa technology, AVX, BlueRiver, HDMI, laser drivers and others.



Recently, it introduced an open and free software, namely BlueRiver AV Manager, to help SDVoE equipment makers in faster developing SDVoE solutions.



It also introduced a new product, namely GN2256, in the Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for expanding 5G wireless infrastructure bandwidth.



Moreover, it added a new product, LoRaCorecell Reference Design, to the LoRa Core portfolio. The solution enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.



In addition, the company launched GS12170 SDI/HDMI Bridge chip for converting HDMI signals to SDI and vice versa or SDI to SDI (gearbox).



Further, it introduced EClamp8052P, which uses board space efficiently, and solves issues related to electromagnetic compatibility as well as electrostatic discharge.

