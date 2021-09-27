Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 27th

HCKT, AMOT, M, and COLM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on September 27, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

- Zacks

The Hackett Group, Inc. HCKT: This strategic advisory and technology consulting firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Hackett Group has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 2.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. AMOT: This company that designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Allied Motion Tech has a PEG ratio of 2.45, compared with 3.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macys, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

 

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM: This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Macys, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains on Rise in Retail & Foodservice Demand

Stocks

Semtech (SMTC) BlueRiver to be Used at Westgate Resort & Casino

Stocks

Increased Earnings Estimates Seen for Herc Holdings (HRI): Can It Move Higher?

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Smart Money Podcast: 5 Financial Tasks for Fall, and Kid Debit Cards

Liz Weston

Prepare to Succeed

How Tim Cadogan Used His Past Experience to Lead GoFundMe Through the Pandemic

Jason Nazar

Jason Nazar

entrepreneur stories

The story behind the venture that conquered five sharks from Shark Tank México

María Arcia

María Arcia

Read More