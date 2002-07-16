Positioning Your Company

Before you begin developing your marketing efforts, decide how you want to position your company.

July 16, 2002

It's important to know how you are positioning your business before you start creating sales and marketing materials. Create image marketing materials that are consistent with your positioning. And whatever you do, don't scrimp. It's worth it to pay for professional logo design and marketing materials. These materials represent you, and they need to do it professionally and persuasively.

Don't make the mistake of falling into the "do it yourself with desktop publishing" mentality. Just because lots of clip art and templates exist on a software program doesn't mean they'll do when it comes to representing your company. Business cards that are proudly presented by someone who just whipped them out on her computer look second-rate. They send the message that this person (or company) must cut corners everywhere if she does it on something as relatively inexpensive as business cards.

