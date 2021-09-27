Top Stock Picks for Week of September 27, 2021

Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA is a leading beauty retailer in the United States.Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with an improved services business, aided second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ulta Beauty’s robust second-quarter show was backed by beauty category revival, along with the impact of the company’s prudent investments undertaken over the past year to adapt according to the market hurdles. Further, management raised the fiscal 2021 view. Robust sales and cost-containment efforts drove the bottom line. The company saw higher market share in all core prestige beauty categories, alongside seeing strength in all main mass categories. Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising.

Micron Technology MU has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Micron’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflect that the company stood resilient to the coronavirus impact on global economic and business activities. Micron is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet. Micron has a strong cash-flow generating ability, which enables it to improve its cash balance and lower debt.

