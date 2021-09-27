The marigold! Vans launches a collection inspired by the Day of the Dead

The footwear and clothing brand Vans presented its Dia de Muertos collection for the fourth consecutive year.

Vans México

November is approaching and with this the houses are filled with colors, smells and flavors through the offerings. To celebrate this year, the Vans Day of the Dead collection is inspired by very Mexican elements such as the marigold flower, the bread of the dead, the catrines and the papel picado, which make their appearance in a pattern that imitates the classic game of the Mexican lottery .

This game and its iconography - which was introduced to the country in the 19th century by Clemente Jacques from France - can be found on the classic Vans models: Old Skool , Era and Slip-On .

Image: Vans Mexico

The collection will also feature accessories and clothing designed for men and women with individual prints of illustrated lottery cards, an Old Skool III backpack in black with a lottery print and some accessories such as hats and socks.

Image: Vans Mexico

The complete Vans Day of the Dead collection will be available starting October 7 at vans.mx, Vans stores, Innvictus, Liverpool, Chilango Skate, Dportenis, MT Sport, PS, Sportico, and TAF.

Image: Vans Mexico