Alphabet (GOOGL) Adds 30 Plus Streaming Services to Google TV

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google continues to make strong efforts to bolster its footprint in the streaming world on the back of its Google TV platform.



The company has integrated more than 30 streaming services into Google TV to provide access to several contents from the services in one place.



On Google TV, users can now stream content not only from YouTube TV and Google TV but also from Disney’s DIS Disney+, Amazon’s AMZN Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, HBO Go, Comcast’s CMCSA Peacock, Comedy Central, Pluto TV, Viki/Rakuten, Fox Now, Paramount+ and ABC, to name a few.



The underlined service is currently available in the U.S. The list of accessible streaming services on Google TV is expected to expand further in the coming days.



With the latest move, Google strives to deliver an enhanced video streaming experience to its users. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the adoption rate of Google TV.

Google Ups Streaming Game

With the latest integration, Google raises the bar against other players like Amazon and Apple, who are also leaving no stone unturned to strengthen their presence in the video streaming market.



Notably, Amazon enjoys solid momentum in the market on the heels of Fire TV, which is being widely used across the world, owing to its seamless integration with third-party services.



Apart from Fire TV, the e-commerce giant’s initiative of making the third-party streaming services accessible on Prime Video remains noteworthy. In India, it recently launched Prime Video Channels Bundling Service with the help of which customers enrolled in the Prime flagship loyalty program can subscribe to multiple global and local streaming services like discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay and Eros Now on a single platform.



Meanwhile, Apple is benefiting from the growing momentum of Apple TV. The company has recently unveiled the new Apple TV 4K. It also introduced the all-new Siri Remote to access the Apple TV.

Wrapping Up

We note that Google remains well-poised to cater to the increasing demand for streaming services on the back of its growing Google TV efforts.



Apart from the latest move, the company recently announced a new remote-control experience on smartphones for Google TV users, who will not be required to use a physical remote anymore.



The search giant has added a section called “Watch with Me” on Google TV. The section highlights the TV shows and movies recommended by celebrities.



