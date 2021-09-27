Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $37.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the timber and paper products company had gained 3.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 3.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

WY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WY to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.36 billion, up 11.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $10.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +155.81% and +34.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% lower within the past month. WY is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, WY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.34.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

