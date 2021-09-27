Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO) closed at $345.12, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 475%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $679.59 million, up 51.7% from the year-ago period.

TWLO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -221.74% and +51.82%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

