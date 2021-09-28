The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, AT&T, Snap and Boeing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 28, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Broadcom Inc. AVGO, AT&T Inc. T, Snap Inc. SNAP and The Boeing Company BA.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom and AT&T

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, and AT&T. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Retail Building Products industry over the past year (+31.2% vs. +22.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to benefit from its insurance business, manufacturing, service and retail business, disciplined capital management as well as acquisitions.

Continued insurance business growth has been fueling the increase in float, drive earnings and generating maximum return on equity. A significant exposure to catastrophe loss, however, not only leads to earnings volatility but also weighs the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains another headwind for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>> )

Broadcom shares have gained +8.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's gain of +16.3%, but the company is riding on continued strength in its Semiconductor solutions as well as Infrastructure software verticals. The Zacks analyst believes that an expanding product portfolio, multiple target markets, accretive acquisitions and strong cash flow bodes well for Broadcom.

In third-quarter fiscal 2021, Semiconductor revenues benefited from higher demand for wireless solutions. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec's enterprise security business also aided results. An upbeat fourth quarter guidance is encouraging for the investors. Increasing competition, however, along with high debt levels are major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )

Shares of AT&T have gained +1.1% in the year to date period against the Zacks Wireless National industry's loss of -2.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been witnessing early momentum in its core market areas, on the back of strength in 5G, fiber, and HBO Max subscribers.

Its network quality and go-to-market efforts are likely to help it drive subscriber growth trends. AT&T aims to continue investing to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base. The company is, however, struggling with a decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. Efforts to woo customers with discounts and freebies also weigh on its margins.

(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Snap and The Boeing Co.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research