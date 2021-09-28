How much does it cost to have a baby in Mexico?

On September 26, the National Day for the Prevention of Unplanned Pregnancy in Adolescents was commemorated in Mexico, so it is a good time to analyze its impact and costs. Teen pregnancy has consequences in different areas, such as people's health, social development and economy, in addition to increasing social and gender gaps.

Omar Lopez vía Unsplash

According to figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) , Mexico ranks second in adolescent pregnancy, that is, of women between 15 and 19 years old. This situation affects adolescents' education, their present and future income, as well as their access to better social and work opportunities.

“Having a child when you are not prepared, personally or financially, can represent a tough challenge for parents, family and the minor. Forming a family is a decision that must be planned to be better prepared, as it involves multiple expenses, which begin prior to the birth of the son or daughter ”, explains Gabriela Aguirre Curcó, Chief Financial Coach of Coru.

Becoming a mother or father is a responsibility that completely changes people's lives and that, among other things, impacts family finances. Therefore, it requires preparation and a financial plan.

The financial costs of having a son or daughter

During pregnancy, a woman must undergo constant medical evaluations and studies. Depending on the doctor, an appointment with a gynecologist can cost from 700 to 2,000 pesos. In addition, you should go at least once a month for review, although in the last weeks of pregnancy these visits are more frequent.

In the same sense, it is important that the future mother undergoes laboratory studies such as hematic biometry (up to 2,000 pesos), general urine test (up to 1,900 pesos), complete blood chemistry (up to 900 pesos), HIV test ( up to a thousand pesos) and obstetric ultrasounds (up to 600 pesos).

During pregnancy the woman will change her size, so she will need new clothes and, depending on the state and the risks of the pregnancy, some special care that also involves an expense.

According to figures from the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco), the cost of natural childbirth in a hospital or clinic can range from 9,660 to 28,999 pesos, while birth by cesarean section ranges from 11,990 to 43 thousand 999 pesos. Costs are variable and, depending on the case, may or may not include doctors' fees.

To all these expenses must be added items such as bottles, stroller, pacifiers, clothes, crib, consultations and food for the baby, as well as medicines, if needed.

According to Coru, it is essential to consider all these scenarios before deciding to have a baby to better face expenses and avoid debt. In addition to all these elements, it is advisable to start a savings fund for the education of the baby and approach products such as health insurance or life insurance to protect the family in any circumstance.