Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th
GEO, CVLG, ABG, and CASH made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 28, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This fully integrated equity real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.
The Geo Group Inc Price and Consensus
The Geo Group Inc price-consensus-chart | The Geo Group Inc Quote
GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79, compared with 52.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Geo Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
The Geo Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | The Geo Group Inc Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.24, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH: This various banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Meta Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.87, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Meta Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Meta Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Meta Financial Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
