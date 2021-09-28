Food Production is a massive industry that makes and processes a variety of foods, including milled grains and oilseeds, dairy products, seafood, baked goods, meat, fruits and vegetables and candy. The global industry revenue is on the rise, but a slowdown in key emerging markets has slowed the growth of the food production industry lately. Let’s take a look at the top ten food production companies.

Top Ten Food Production Companies

We have used the latest available revenue numbers to come up with the top ten food production companies. These are the top ten food production companies:

Darling Ingredients ($3,363 million)

Founded in 1882, this company develops and produces ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) has the following business segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The shares of the company are up more than 29% YTD and almost 1% in one month. Darling Ingredients is headquartered in Irving, Texas and has over 10,000 employees.

Sanderson Farms ($3,440 million)

Founded in 1947, it is a poultry processing company that raises, processes, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has the following business segments: Production, Processing, and Foods. The shares of the company are up more than 41% YTD but are down over 4% in one month. Sanderson Farms is headquartered in Laurel, Miss. and has over 17,000 employees.

Ingredion ($6,209 million)

Founded in 1906, this company makes and sells nutrition ingredients, biomaterial solutions, sweetener, and starches. Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) also works on turning potatoes, corn, tapioca and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for other industries. It has the following business segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); South America; North America; and Asia-Pacific. The shares of the company are up more than 14% YTD and over 2% in one month. Ingredion is headquartered in Westchester, Ill. and has over 10,000 employees.

Seaboard ($6,840 million)

Founded in 1918, this company deals in agribusiness and transportation businesses. Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) has the following business segments: Sugar & Alcohol, Commodity Trading and Milling, Pork, Power, Marine and Turkey. The shares of the company are up more than 34% YTD but are down over 3% in one month. Seaboard is headquartered in Merriam, Kan. and has over 13,000 employees.

Andersons ($8,170 million)

Founded in 1947, it is an agricultural rooted diversified company that deals in turf products production, railcar leasing and repair and consumer retailing. Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The shares of the company are up more than 27% YTD and over 2% in one month. Andersons is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio and has over 2,000 employees.

Corteva ($13,846 million)

Founded in 1802, it is a holding company that deals in agricultural products. Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) has the following business segments: Seed and Crop Protection. It also offers services, including pasture and land management, and pest management. The shares of the company are up more than 12% YTD but are down over 1% in one month. Corteva is headquartered in Wilmington, Del. and has over 20,000 employees.

General Mills ($16,865 million)

Founded in 1928, this company makes and markets consumer foods, which sells through retail stores. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has the following business segments: Pet and Asia & Latin America; Europe & Australia; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; and North America Retail. The shares of the company are down almost 1% YTD but are up over 3% in one month. General Mills is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and has over 35,000 employees.

CHS ($31,900 million)

Founded in 1931, it is an agribusiness that is owned by cooperatives, farmers, and ranchers across the U.S. This company offers grain marketing services, food and food ingredients, energy, crop nutrients, and livestock feed. CHS Inc (NASDAQ:CHSCP) also offers business solutions, including insurance, financial and risk management services. It is a private company that is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minn. and has over 10,000 employees.

Tyson Foods ($42,405 million)

Founded in 1935, this company deals in the production of processed food. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has the following business segments: Pork, Prepared Foods, Chicken, and Beef. The shares of the company are up more than 19% YTD but are down over 2% in one month. Tyson Foods is headquartered in Springdale, Ark. and has over 140,000 employees.

Archer Daniels Midland ($64,656 million)

Founded in 1902, this company processes wheat, oilseeds, cocoa, corn and other agricultural commodities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) has the following business segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The shares of the company are up more than 20% YTD and over 1% in one month. Archer Daniels Midland is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. and has over 38,000 employees.