5 US Integrated Oil Stocks to Gain as Fuel Demand Explodes

The surge in oil and natural gas prices reflects the gradual recovery of the energy business from the coronavirus pandemic-induced slump. OXY, HES, MR...

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

The surge in oil and natural gas prices reflects the gradual recovery of the energy business from the coronavirus pandemic-induced slump. From exploration and production activities to refining, prospects for companies are rosy now as fuel demand has recovered significantly. This is enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry.



Among the frontrunners in the industry that will possibly make the most of the recovering business scenario are Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY, Hess Corporation HES, Marathon Oil Corporation MRO, DT Midstream, Inc. DTM and PHX Minerals Inc PHX.



- Zacks

Zacks Investment Research

