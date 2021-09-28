Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th

RCMT, GSKY, CASH, and FGBI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 28, 2021.

By
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This provider of business and technology solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

 

RCM Tech’s shares gained 30.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

GreenSky, Inc. GSKY: This technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.1% over the last 60 days.

 

GreenSky, Inc. Price and Consensus

GreenSky’s shares gained 50.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH: This company that provides various banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Meta Financial’s shares gained 7.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This company that provides commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares’ shares gained 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.



