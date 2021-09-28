Megapuente 2021: When will it be and why 5 days?

Children and teachers have already begun a face-to-face and hybrid return to classes and some rest days are beginning to take on relevance. In this sense, the little ones will have a “ mega-bridge ” that begins in October and ends in November.

Depositphotos.com

The 'mini vacation' begins on Friday, October 29 and ends on November 2, which adds up to five days off for basic education students. Since on the 29th the meetings of the Technical Council of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will be held.

The day of the meeting is added to the weekend and the Day of the Dead bridge, on November 1 and 2. Remember that these last two days mentioned are not established in the Law as mandatory breaks, which is why it only applies to students and teachers of the SEP.

What are the mandatory holidays remaining in this year 2021?

Monday, November 15: Bridge for the commemoration of November 20, anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

Saturday 25 December: Mandatory Christmas break.

