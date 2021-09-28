ROKU Expands in Europe, Launches Streaming Players in Germany

Roku Inc. ROKU launches a string of streaming devices in Germany, which includes Roku Express (MSRP $29.99), Roku Express 4K (MSRP $ 39.99), Roku Streaming Stick 4K (MSRP $59.99) and Roku Streambar (MSRP $ 149.99). With this, the German consumers can access an affordable streaming entertainment package through their television.



The company’s streaming players have an inbuilt Roku operating system, helping its consumers with easy content search and also updated features like the voice-control system of Apple Airplay 2.



The Roku Express is a low-cost, user-friendly HD streaming system. It has a simple setup with a remote control and High Speed HDMI Cable.



Roku Express 4K consists of a proper resolution and color system in HD, 4K, HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. It has a smooth streaming service with a quad-core processor, dual-band WiFi or a microUSB Ethernet system for wired streaming.



Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers a 30% faster streaming speed from the previous versions. It has a long-range WiFi system, delivering up to a two-time faster WiFi speed. It contains 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ system. The voice control system in Roku Streaming Stick 4K, enables easy streaming content search.



Roku Streambar is the most updated version among the four streaming devices with quick streaming service and a clear sound system for any HD-enabled television. It has four 1.9-inch drivers with a Dolby Audio system and soundbars equipped with the latest technology updates from Roku OS. The center drivers offer a clarified sound system while the other drivers control the sound intensity.

Advertising Initiatives Likely to Boost the Top Line

Despite stiff competition from the rival firms like Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon, this currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is benefiting from increasing advertising revenues and an expanded client base. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Roku opened an advertisement brand studio in the first quarter of 2021 for producing advertisement formats and TV programming, suited for marketers. The brand studio enables the marketers to evade the usual 30-second TV advertisement and manage their marketing schedule, which includes advertiser-accredited compact TV programs, interactive video advertisements and related contents on The Roku Channel. This is convenient for the marketers as it allows them to reduce their marketing expenses.



Roku also expanded its advertising base in Canada with the launch of the OneView advertisement platform in the region.



OneView is an automated platform, helping advertisers procure data from the Roku Streaming platform so as to manage the advertisement process via TV streaming, desktop and mobile campaigns without the assistance of any advertising sales representative.



The company even roped in Matterkind, an affiliate company of The Interpublic Group of Companies, as the Canadian partner for the OneView campaign.



Management had also announced the upcoming rollout of an application, which will enable the merchants using the Shopify SHOP platform to conveniently develop, buy and manage advertisement campaigns for TV streaming. This application is expected to be launched before the upcoming holiday season. This will allow merchants of any form to seamlessly create advertisement campaigns, using limited audiences all through their marketing infrastructure.

It is beneficial for both small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as it will allow them to advertise their products with a reasonable budget. This will also aid Roku to enhance its advertisement revenues.



Moreover, the platform revenues of Roku, which is primarily determined by its advertisement sales, got a hike of 117% on a year-over-year basis to $532 million.

