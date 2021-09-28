Learn Digital Marketing at Live Entrepreneur Homeschool Trainings

When the global pandemic began in January 2020, startups and small businesses around the world found themselves in an adverse scenario for their growth.

Their sales fell overnight as a result of the new sanitary regulations. Customers stopped visiting stores, restaurants, shopping malls, gyms, and physical service business locations.

However, consumers still needed their favorite products and turned to online media to find and purchase them. The digital world became the dominant commercial space and people found a convenient and accessible resource to approach brands and make their purchases.

And although the end of the health crisis is closer and closer, it is a fact that the new consumption habits are here to stay.

A few months before the end of 2021 and with the Christmas season in sight (synonymous with more sales and more money on the streets), businesses need a digital marketing strategy to gain a large market share.

Only in this way will they be able to approach potential consumers and retain the ones they already have. If brands want to grow and stay competitive, it is essential that they know how to navigate an online environment.

As part of the constant effort to provide its community with the tools necessary for its success, Entrepreneur will carry out in conjunction with Black Cherry Contenidos a series of four live digital marketing trainings applied to entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Sessions will be free and broadcast on Entrepreneur's Facebook Live every Thursday starting September 30 at 11:30 a.m. (Mexico City time).

The objective of these trainings given by Omar Flore s, founder of Black Cherry Contenidos and specialist in digital marketing, is to talk about the platforms and technological tools that can help a business grow regardless of its size or sector.

The live training agenda has been developed with the real and practical needs of entrepreneurs in mind:

Temary

Session 1 of Thursday, September 30: Learn to build a digital brand

Session 2 of Thursday, October 7: How to create communities faithful to your brand

Session 3 of Thursday, October 14: Digital tools to boost your entrepreneurship

Session 4 of Thursday, October 21: Ads on Facebook and Google (with special guest)

To be part of these free, live sessions, attendees don't need to be experts in the digital world. The content is designed for people who have a basic level and for those who already have some training, but want to know possible applications and practical opportunities.

In less than an hour, participants will gain specialized knowledge that is easy to implement in any business.

If you are an entrepreneur, content creator, influencer, have your personal brand or are responsible for the marketing of an SME, we are waiting for you every Thursday at our live digital marketing trainings.