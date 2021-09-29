The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Union Pacific Corporation UNP, Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC, CSX Corporation CSX, Kansas City Southern KSU and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Operating Ratio Improvement Aides Railroads: An Analysis

It is no secret that the transportation sector had a very tough time last year, thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. Railroads, being one of the most important corners of this widely-diversified sector, were no exception. The coronavirus crippled the shipment of goods not only across the United States but also globally, thereby hurting railroads as overall volumes were reduced drastically.

Due to depressed volumes, freight revenues, which constitute the bulk of total revenues, took a hit. Evidently, at Union Pacific Corp, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), operating revenues declined 10% in 2020 mainly due to a 10% reduction in freight revenues. Even though freight revenues have been improving in the current year with the gradual recovery of the economy, the same lags the pre-coronavirus levels.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

At Union Pacific, even though the second-quarter 2021 freight revenues improved 29% year over year, the same was below the second-quarter 2019 actuals. The spread of the Delta-variant in the United States is a dampener and is threatening to derail the economic recovery. This is a setback to the recovery in freight revenues.

Consequently, due to the Delta variant-induced supply-chain woes, shipment volumes declined 4.2% and 3.1% month over month in June and July, respectively. Also, per data released by the Association of American Railroads, U.S. rail traffic (including carloads and intermodal units) dipped 3.1% year over year for the week ended Sep 18. Disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida are a further headwind to the recovering freight scene.

Despite the challenging scenario pertaining to revenues, railroads in the country are witnessing improvement with respect to the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), a key measure of profitability for stocks in the railroad industry. The lesser the operating ratio the better as it implies that more cash is available to a company to reward its shareholders through dividends/buybacks. A lower value of the operating ratio is in fact a pat on the back for management of a railroad operator.

Cost Cuts Buoy Operating Ratio

In a bid to lower costs and drive the bottom line, railroads like Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway adopted the precision scheduled railroading (PSR) model, which aims to improve efficiencies by streamlining operations. Evidently, at Kansas City Southern, PSR initiatives had earlier contributed directly to the 2020 operating expense savings of $96 million.

Mainly owing to the actions to improve the cost structure, operating ratio has been bettering at most railroads. At Union Pacific, the operating ratio improved to 57.5% in first-half 2021 from 59.9% in the first six months of 2020. At Norfolk Southern, the operating ratio improved to 59.9% in the first six months of 2021 from 66.8% in the comparable period of 2020.

Rosy Views on Operating Ratio

While revenues in the September quarter are likely to be hit by the Delta strain and the Hurricane Ida-related woes, low costs are likely to lead to further improvement in the operating ratio for railroads. With revenues likely to increase after the third quarter as the freight scene picks up again following ramped-up vaccinations, which should limit the spread of the Delta mutant, operating ratios of various railroads should continue to improve.

Adding to the sunny scenario pertaining to this key metric, costs are likely to remain low owing to the adoption of the PSR model by railroads. Norfolk Southern expects the operating ratio for 2021 to improve in the band of 400-440 basis points from the 2020 reading. Union Pacific expects its 2021 operating ratio to improve roughly 200 basis points to 56.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CSX Corporation (CSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kansas City Southern (KSU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research