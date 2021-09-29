Zacks.com featured highlights include: Olin Corp, Salesforce, Comstock Resources, Gaming and Leisure Properties and Stanley Black & Decker

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Olin Corporation OLN, salesforce.com, inc. CRM, Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. GLPI and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK.

Top 5 Sales Growth Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio

Steady sales growth is the key to survival for any business. Sales growth not only provides an insight into product demand and pricing power but also is vital for growth projections and strategic decision making.

Yet, often investors fail to consider sales growth as a dependable metric for picking profitable stocks. This might be because of investors’ preconceived notion that a company’s stock price is typically sensitive to its earnings momentum.

Nevertheless, one must look for a strong relationship between sales growth levels and the value of an enterprise. This is because in cases where companies incur a loss, albeit briefly, they are valued on their revenues not earnings, as top-line growth (or decline) is usually an indicator of a company’s future performance.

One must also ensure that sales numbers are not only increasing but recording year-over-year growth as well. So, the Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio can turn out to be an appropriate metric for stock valuation. This metric’s importance lies in the fact that management has limited opportunities to manipulate revenues, unlike earnings.

However, a huge sales number does not necessarily convert into profits. Hence, considering a company’s cash position along with its sales number can prove to be a more dependable strategy. Substantial cash in hand and a steady cash flow give a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and investments.

