These Are the Top Ten Stock Holdings of Stanley Druckenmiller

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most respected executives in the hedge fund industry. He founded Duquesne Capital in 1981, but closed the fund in 2010. At the time, the fund had more than $12 billion in assets. Druckenmiller has worked for George Soros as well. Now, Druckenmiller manages his money through a family office. Let’s take a look at the top ten stock holdings of Stanley Druckenmiller.

Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Stanley Druckenmiller

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (as of August 2021) to come up with the top ten stock holdings of Stanley Druckenmiller. Following are the top ten stock holdings of Stanley Druckenmiller:

Facebook

Founded in 2004, it is a social networking company that operates Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Druckenmiller owns 272,488 shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) with a market value of more than $94 million. The shares of the company are up more than 24% year-to-date and are down over 2% in the last three months. Facebook has its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

Palantir Technologies

Founded in 2003, this company deals in data integration and software solutions. Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has the following business segments: Commercial and Government segments. Druckenmiller owns 4,013,692 shares of Palantir Technologies, with a market value of more than $105 million. The shares of the company are up more than 7% year-to-date and are down over 3% in the last three months. Palantir Technologies has its headquarters in Denver, Colo.

Carvana

Founded in 2012, it is an eCommerce platform that deals in buying used cars, as well as offers different and convenient car buying experiences. Druckenmiller owns 361,906 shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) with a market value of more than $109 million. The shares of the company are up more than 27% year-to-date and over 1% in the last three months. Carvana has its headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz.

Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005, this company offers network security solutions to government agencies, enterprises, and service providers. Druckenmiller owns 411,015 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) with a market value of more than $152 million. The shares of the company are up more than 34% year-to-date and over 25% in the last three months. Palo Alto Networks has its headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.

T-Mobile US

Founded in 1994, this company offers wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice services, wholesale wireless services and messaging and data services. Druckenmiller owns 1,289,235 shares of T-Mobile US with a market value of more than $186 million. The shares of the company are down more than 6% year-to-date and over 12% in the last three months. T-Mobile US has its headquarters in Bellevue, Wash.

Freeport-McMoRan

Founded in 1987, this company mines copper, gold and molybdenum. Druckenmiller owns 5,469,100 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) with a market value of more than $202 million, and accounting for 5.82% of his portfolio. The shares of the company are up more than 29% year-to-date but are down over 9% in the last three months. Freeport-McMoRan has its headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015, it is a holding company that operates through Google and Other Bets segment. Druckenmiller owns 91,009 shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a market value of more than $222 million, and accounting for 6.37% of his portfolio. The shares of the company are up more than 55% year-to-date and over 11% in the last three months. Alphabet has its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

Starbucks

Founded in 1985, this company makes, markets and retails specialty coffee. Druckenmiller owns 2,306,245 shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) with a market value of more than $257 million, and accounting for 7.4% of his portfolio. The shares of the company are up more than 4% year-to-date but are down almost 1% in the last three months. Starbucks has its headquarters in Seattle, Wash.

Amazon

Founded in 1994, this company is the world’s biggest online retailer. It also offers hardware, as well as networking services. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Druckenmiller owns 94,405 shares of Amazon with a market value of more than $324 million, and accounting for 9.32% of his portfolio. The shares of the company are up more than 5% year-to-date but are down over 3% in the last three months.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company develops software, devices, and solutions. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has the following business segments: Intelligent Cloud; Productivity and Business Processes; and More Personal Computing. Druckenmiller owns 1,508,016 shares of Microsoft with a market value of more than $408 million, and accounting for 11.72% of his portfolio. The shares of the company are up more than 27% year-to-date and over 3% in the last three months. Microsoft has its headquarters in Redmond, Wash.