Is HP (HPQ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

HP (HPQ) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HPQ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

HPQ is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HPQ's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.95. Within the past year, HPQ's PEG has been as high as 4.30 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.27.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HPQ has a P/CF ratio of 7.09. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.77. Within the past 12 months, HPQ's P/CF has been as high as 11.14 and as low as 6.63, with a median of 8.39.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in HP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HPQ is an impressive value stock right now.

