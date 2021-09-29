Elon Musk again dethrons Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world

The competition of these two does not seem to end. Elon Musk , founder of Tesla, once again surpassed Jeff Bezos , founder of Amazon , in the ranking of the richest people in the world.

According to Bloomberg's list of millionaires , the owner of the electric car company has a current fortune of $ 213 billion compared to Bezos' $ 197 billion.

Image: Capture: via Bloomberg.

The billionaire was contacted by Forbes , and according to the outlet, Musk said at the time he was sending a large statue of the number "2" to "Jeffrey B.," in addition to a silver medal.

This "joke" towards his "archrival" is not a surprise, it reveals Musk's personality, which he has shown us so much through tweets. It is also well known that the two billionaires are currently in a race to reach space.