Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for SeaWorld (SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. SEAS is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on SEAS’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that SeaWorld could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for SEAS

In the past 60 days, six estimates have gone higher for SeaWorld while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from $1.12 a share 60 days ago, to $1.71 today, a move of 52.7%.

Current Year Estimates for SEAS

Meanwhile, SeaWorld’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with six estimates moving higher in the past two months, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 97 cents per share 60 days ago to $3.05 per share today, an increase of 214.4%.

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 17.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

