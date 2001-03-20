Captain D's Embarks On Most Aggressive Expansion To Date

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nashville, Tennessee-With the popularity of its restaurants and consumer interest in fast-casual dining options at all-time highs, Captain D's Seafood announced that the company is embarking on the most aggressive expansion effort in its history.

The expansion, which will significantly increase the number of both franchised and company-owned restaurants, will also result in approximately two-thirds of the company's restaurants being operated by franchisees, up from approximately one-third today.

"Captain D's offers consumers a unique dining experience and a welcome diversion from typical quick-serve and casual-dining fare," said Ronald Walker, president and COO of Captain D's. "By giving both consumers and investors the value they want, we're well-positioned for continued sales and unit growth."

Captain D's will continue to expand in the Midwest and Southwest, as well as explore opportunities in other markets. -Business Wire

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market