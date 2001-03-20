Captain D's Embarks On Most Aggressive Expansion To Date

<b></b>

March 20, 2001

Nashville, Tennessee-With the popularity of its restaurants and consumer interest in fast-casual dining options at all-time highs, Captain D's Seafood announced that the company is embarking on the most aggressive expansion effort in its history.

The expansion, which will significantly increase the number of both franchised and company-owned restaurants, will also result in approximately two-thirds of the company's restaurants being operated by franchisees, up from approximately one-third today.

"Captain D's offers consumers a unique dining experience and a welcome diversion from typical quick-serve and casual-dining fare," said Ronald Walker, president and COO of Captain D's. "By giving both consumers and investors the value they want, we're well-positioned for continued sales and unit growth."

Captain D's will continue to expand in the Midwest and Southwest, as well as explore opportunities in other markets. -Business Wire