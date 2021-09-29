DISH and IOG Collaborate on Using Blockchain Technology

DISH Network Corporation DISH and Input Output Global recently announced collaboration on using distributed ledger technologies (DLT) in developing wireless products.



Leveraging the Cardano blockchain platform, the respective teams of DISH and IOG are looking forward to developing applications that will boost the user bases of Boost, DISH and SLING services.



DISH also intends to make the most of the distributed ledger technologies (DLT) to enhance its serving capabilities for its satellite television and broadband-based customers.



The use of blockchain solutions will help DISH secure customer data in an efficient and secure manner.

Development Initiatives in Wireless Technology Likely to Boost Revenues

DISH announced a collaboration with Amazon’s AMZN subsidiary Amazon Web Service (AWS) to develop its 5G network services on the AWS platform in the second quarter of 2021. Through this agreement, DISH will employ AWS’ technological framework to develop its 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) and the 5G Core. The AWS platform will assist DISH in developing its Operation and Business Support Systems, which will help the company manage its customer’s 5G system and increase its revenues.



Recently, DISH’s wireless telecommunications service Boost Mobile announced the plan to acquire Gen Mobile, a Los Angeles-based mobile service. Through this acquisition, the consumers of Boost Mobile and DISH will have access to an affordable wireless plan of Gen Mobile, starting from $10. It will prove to be beneficial, especially for the people in limited income group. This will enhance the revenue base of both Boost Mobile and DISH as well as boost their market expansion.



DISH also appointed 10x People, LLC to develop the telephone number inventory for its 5G O-RAN. Through the nVentory software of 10x People, it will be able to track important inventory-related data on a daily basis.



Moreover, the company generated revenues worth $4.49 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $3.19 billion in the second quarter of 2020, driven by development initiatives in wireless technology and subscriber additions.



Hence, in spite of facing stiff competition from competitors like Comcast CMCSA, Verizon Communications VZ and AT&T, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is likely to keep witnessing healthy revenues. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

