Canadian Boston's Chain Boost U.S. Growth

Irving, Texas-Boston's, The Gourmet Pizza, a 36-year-old Canadian brand, is making a push south of the border after setting up U.S. franchising headquarters in northern Texas, where the chain recently opened its fifth U.S. restaurant.

The casual-dining, late-night concept, which features pizzas and pastas in a full-service, sports-bar setting, is a fixture in Canada. But it was only two years ago that the chain opened its first U.S. franchise in Tempe, Arizona.

"We knew that we were running out of areas and territories in Canada," said Jim Treliving, Boston's owner. "[However,] we wanted to make sure we were well on our way to being successful in Canada before venturing into the U.S."

Boston's has franchised units in Killeen, Texas, and suburban Denver as well as Tempe and suburban Omaha, Nebraska. A sixth U.S. location is under construction in Lewisville, Texas, near the chain's U.S. offices. Other sites are being developed in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Anchorage, Alaska. The corporate-owned Irving, Texas, branch serves as the company's U.S. training center. -Nation's Restaurant News

