How to quit your job and start your business in 90 days

Leaving the comfort of your fortnight to launch the business of your dreams can be one of the most terrifying fears you can face in life. Not only are you facing the potential loss of money, time, and stability, but also the risk of public embarrassment, failure, and having to return with a white flag to ask for a job again.

Giving up is a straightforward decision that requires courage, boldness, and a strong belief in what you are about to do. But on the other hand, having a job you don't like can be the worst death sentence for your happiness and personal fulfillment. Quitting your job should be done wisely and in a balanced way, and building a business that replaces the security of income from your previous job is an art.

We spend most of our lives working, 47 years to be exact. That's 12,190 eight-hour business days. It is a harsh reality that leads us to two options:

As individuals, we must decide what kind of person we want to be. Do you have a dream that burns you inside? Something to which you feel called, directed and cannot be ignored. Are you passionate about something? An idea or vision that is so deep and connected to your heart that you are willing to suffer to see its result.

Here are three simple steps for you to think about before making a decision:

Don't sink your ship when you're too far to swim

Aspiring entrepreneurs often leave their jobs very early. People should see their job as a boat that carries them safely to their endeavor. If that boat sinks very soon, they will drown, but if the boat leads them to a growing boat, it will be easy to leave the boat and not drown in the sea.

The general recommendation to quit your job surely has three elements:

An extensive and proven plan (which I show you below)

At least four months of savings equivalent to your current salary

100% of the cost of your business in savings for at least one month

Never collapse bridges, you may need to cross it again

Giving up well is an art of emotional maturity. You may no longer view your work with respect, but the way you leave should show respect for it. There are people who not only sink their ship, but set it on fire.

Quitting is not an act of revenge against the company or your boss, it should not be your way of taking it out and yelling or throwing out all your resentment. Relationships are important and the ones you think you will never need again end up being the ones you need later.

The standard is to give two weeks notice before a resignation, the best would be to give a notice 30 days before, do not throw things away. And there is no need to make excuses or tell stories as to why you are leaving. You have to be transparent in your decision. It is better (only) to notify your decision and, unless you are asked for your opinion, give constructive criticism about the environment and working conditions.

Avoid venting frustrations about the company, colleagues or bosses. Take a diplomatic approach that may leave the door open for future recommendations or better yet, even doing business with the company. The adventure you are about to begin requires a healthy mind and good relationships.

Climbers who are not prepared never reach the top

Stopping working for someone else doesn't automatically make you able to work for yourself, but it does qualify you to try. Starting a business is like planning an expedition to Mount Everest. Climbing the highest peak in the world requires money, training, a year of planning, and only 49% of those who attempt it make it to the top.

A dream without a deadline is a wish. Sitting for months contemplating your idea is one of the worst passive tactics to avoid compromise. Set a date to quit your job and dedicate yourself full time to your business.

Just as it is important to set a start date, it is just as important to designate an end date. A date in which with maturity and wisdom you can say "this is not working."

A business must be started without debt. Living on your credit cards and loans is a pattern that should be avoided since statistics say that it is a sure path to failure, not because of the idea, but because of the lack of liquidity to last in the market that requires business to be. profitable.

A business must be started without debt. Living on your credit cards and loans is a pattern that should be avoided since statistics say that it is a sure path to failure, not because of the idea, but because of the lack of liquidity to last in the market that requires business to be. profitable.